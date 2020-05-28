The Cabin is hosting a free online drop-in writing workshop with Daniel Stewart 6:30 p.m. June 2. Participants are asked to register at buff.ly/2X73Tba.
Nampa Public Library announced it will begin gradually reopening June 2. The lobby will be open noon to 4 p.m. weekdays. Curbside Holds Pick-up hours will expand and a few computers will be available for 45 minute sessions. More information is available at nampalibrary.org/coronavirus/.
Alive After Five concert series, hosted by the Downtown Boise Association, will kick off through online streaming June 3. The series will be streamed on the Downtown Boise Association’s Facebook page, Alive After Five Facebook page and YouTube channel. Experience kits and merchandise will be sold in the Grove Plaza prior to the streamed concerts. Beer, wine, Alive After Five T-shirts, stainless steel branded cups, and more merchandise will be available to pre-order at downtownboise.org. Tips for Charity is continuing, with Camp Rainbow Gold as the June 2020 recipient. "Non-traditional" string band Deviant Kin will open at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday. Dustbowl Revival, a folk-rock band, will headline at 6:45 p.m. The complete streaming timeline and more information is available at downtownboise.org/events/alive-after-five/at-home-experience.
"Create Life into the Gem State: An Extraordinary Exhibition For Abnormal Times" is the 45th Annual Juried Show of the Western Federation of Watercolor Societies will be held June 5-7 at the Riverside Hotel Ballroom, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. Residents are invited to enjoy a world-class collection of 100 water paintings. The event is free and everyone will be required to wear face masks. Attendees can also vote for their favorite painting. Awards will be given. The event is hosted by the Idaho Watercolor Society. The exhibition will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
"Let the creativity of this show help guide your own path to the new normal," Anne Watson Sorensen, project chairman, said in a press release. "Our world has changed, but the healing qualities of art have not."
Campgrounds in Hells Canyon and at C.J. Strike Reservoir south of Mountain Home will open Friday, Idaho Power announced. Access across Swan Falls Dam and to the museum there also remains closed because they are close to Idaho Power facilities where employees are most likely to come into contact with visitors, Idaho Power said in a press release. Visitors are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines. Portable restrooms will be available. An updated list of which sites are open is available at idahopower.com/whatsopen. Visitors are encouraged to check the website to make sure their destination is open before traveling, as dates could change.
The Backstreet Boys have announced a new date for their DNA World Tour stop in Idaho after postponing due to the coronavirus. The concert is now scheduled for August 23, 2021 at the Ford Idaho Center, 107.9 Lite reports.