NAMPA — As Nampa’s population grows, residents cited increased traffic, rising home prices and a desire for open space among their top concerns about residential development based on a recent survey.
Sixty-two percent of respondents said new residential development in recent years has made the character of Nampa slightly worse or significantly worse.
Nampa’s online survey was open from March 19 through Wednesday, and 892 people completed it.
As the city charts its path forward — with a population of about 110,980, according to a Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho estimate released this week — managing growth is among Nampa’s priorities.
City leaders often hear feedback from people who think Nampa is growing too fast. Nampa Planning and Zoning Director Rodney Ashby said the city can now have a better grasp of why people feel that way. Ashby also said the survey confirmed what is in the city’s 2040 comprehensive plan, which is helping to guide decisions.
“A big key takeaway for us is, yeah, people are upset about the growth,” Ashby said, “but what is it that is causing them to be upset? What reasons behind that growth? Is it traffic? Then let's address traffic. Is it because of high density residential going up really high around them? OK, let's make transitions from single-family homes to that higher density residential.”
Ashby said the survey was one of the best the city has ever conducted, and he was impressed by the turnout.
Forty-five percent of respondents have lived in Nampa 15 years or more, while 38% have lived in Nampa seven years or less. The household income of 35% of respondents is between $40,001 and $80,000. People making between $80,001 and $120,000 made up 31% of the respondents.
When asked which elements should be encouraged most in new residential development, affordable housing, additional open space and parks, trails and play equipment received the most support.
Seventy-five percent of respondents said price is the most important factor when buying or renting a home. The median price for a single-family home in Canyon County in March was $386,000, a 42% increase from last March’s $271,900 median price, according to the Intermountain Multiple Listing Service.
When asked to pick three top answers out of eight possible types of housing Nampa should encourage, the option of single-family houses with private yards in a subdivision got the most support, winning over 66% of respondents. Forty-two percent said Nampa should encourage large master-planned communities with mixed residential, commercial, parks, community gardens, trails, schools and services within biking and walking distance.
Thirty-three percent of respondents said Nampa should encourage mixed-use medium density residential development with various housing choices, and another 33% supported townhouses/patio homes.
The 11-question survey provided some answers, but challenges remain.
“There is a little bit of a dichotomy here,” Ashby said. “If you want more open space in your development, there may be a tradeoff with affordability.”
While single-family homes are popular, the appetite for other housing types was clear. Assistant Planner Breanna Howe said 50% of people supported multiple versions of medium-density housing and mixed use.
From the planners’ perspectives, intertwining commercial and residential areas can reduce traffic congestion because it could prevent people from traveling farther distances across the city. It can also improve affordability, which was desired in the survey.
“The consensus I got from the survey was that people want to live and work and recreate close to home,” Howe said. “And they want to attend school close to home. I think because they were saying all those things, they don't recognize that that is mixed use.”
Several write-in responses discouraged growth as people referred to the negative effects it’s bringing.
“It’s showing us that there’s a general concern about the direction we’re going,” said Doug Critchfield, Nampa’s principal long-term planner, “and we do need to take a look at the way we’re doing things.”
Ashby, though, said ignoring the topic completely could be even more harmful because he predicts people will move in regardless of the city’s action.
“(If) the city of Nampa said no more growth, growth would happen on the outskirts of our community in our county, or it would happen in other cities around us,” Ashby said. “If the council and city leadership want to guide that growth and be wise about how we develop, then we have to manage it rather than just say stop, no more growth.”
With the survey results in hand, Nampa is moving forward with a widespread review of potential code changes, which were reviewed Thursday night at a joint planning and zoning commission and city council workshop. The changes include allowing for more density and creating clearer definitions in city code to prevent gray areas for future projects.
Howe said there’s a need to educate the public on what is desired compared to what is feasible. And she wants to continue hearing more feedback from people.
“It was the first step,” Ashby said of the survey.