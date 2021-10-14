Camden Patrie, a 9-year-old boy from Ketchum, has summited all of the highest peaks in Idaho. The state has nine 12ers, which are peaks that are 12,000 feet high or higher, and Patrie has climbed each one.
He began the mission on June 26 and completed all nine by early September.
“It was such a good feeling that I kind of couldn't keep the smile off my face when I got to the top of my final 12er," Patrie said. "A lot of them were tough but a lot were super fun. I was kind of sad and happy that they were done."
Patrie said he had two friends who hiked all 12ers at ages 6 and 7. He added that his friends were the ones who inspired him to do the same.
Both of Patrie's parents, Amanda Breen and David Patrie, hiked every 12er with him and they made sure he was well trained beforehand.
“He started talking about it last year and we said, 'Well, that's a big goal,'" Breen said. "And so I said, 'Why don't we study the mountains, see what they're like how hard they are?' And so over the winter we did that, he spent a lot of time on Google Earth and reading climbing books. It was always his idea. This is not something we pushed on him, this was his goal that he set for himself."
Breen said at times she got nervous watching her son on a knife-edge ridge. Regardless, she said she is proud of his accomplishment and the journey helped the entire family grow physically and mentally.
Camden Patrie said he doesn’t get nervous, but there are moments he has wanted to turn around.
“Only when it gets like really, really scary, like, 'Oh no, there's no way I'm getting up this,'" Camden Patrie said. "'If I do, I might get seriously hurt or die.'"
To prepare for the 12ers, Camden Patrie and his parents hiked the 10 highest peaks in the Smoky Mountains the year prior. He plans to climb higher mountains in the future.
“I do, I have really big goals set for myself, like I want to do all the state highpoints and I have only done Idaho's," he said. "I also want to do Mount Everest sometime when I’m like, really, really experienced."
Breen and David Patrie said they will continue to hike with their son until he gets older and is ready to climb on his own.