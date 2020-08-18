NAMPA — Kenton Lee and Wendy Rhodes are the newest members appointed to the Nampa Development Corporation board, which oversees the city's urban renewal efforts.
Nampa City Council appointed them Monday and voted to increase the number of board members, who are volunteers, from five to six.
Beginning Oct. 1, the board will be made up of two Nampa City Council members and four members at-large. Lee and Rhodes will begin their terms the same day, with Lee serving a five-year term and Rhodes will serve a four-year term. Nampa spokeswoman Amy Bowman said commissioner terms are staggered so they don't all expire at the same time.
Lee founded the nonprofit Because International and shoe company called GroFive. Rhodes is a business development specialist with TitleOne.
"Kenton and Wendy are two valued and respected community members within Nampa and will be an asset to the Nampa Development Corporation," Mayor Debbie Kling said a statement.
For more information about the Nampa Development Corporation, visit whynampa.com/857/Nampa-Development-Corporation.