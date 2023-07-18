NAMPA — The Nampa City Council unanimously approved temporary leases for three businesses operating out of the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho, and began the process for finding new building leadership at Monday’s city council meeting.
The three businesses operating out of the center are Nuestra Gente Wellness, Maria’s Counseling, and an individual who does administrative work for Telemundo, a Spanish language television network. Each business was approved for 60-day leases, allowing them to stay through Sept. 30 and buying the business owners time to continue their pre-scheduled operations, said Rick Hogaboam, chief of staff for the mayor’s office.
The businesses’ standing had been in limbo following a decision announced last week by the city to take the cultural center over following a legal ruling granted in the city’s favor. The city had argued that the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho, the nonprofit that operated the building and leased the land beneath it from the city for $1 per year, was found to be in noncompliance with its lease terms, which included hosting employment trainings and funding building maintenance, as previously reported. Latino leaders at a joint city and community press conference last week expressed optimism that the city’s move would bring better days for the center, as previously reported.
Though leaders of the nonprofit filed a motion last week to stay the decision and have vowed to fight the city in court, city staff went ahead with coordinating with the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office to have the organization remove its property from the building. However, the property of the three businesses was allowed to remain, Hogaboam said.
Councilmember Rick Haverfield said ahead of the votes, “these people look like they are exactly what we’d like to see in this center. So I’m all for moving forward with these (leases).”
Councilmember Dale Reynolds asked how city staff had arrived at the lease rates for each tenant and square foot price. Hogaboam said the temporary leases were designed to honor the existing agreement that the business already had with the center, while saying future leases may need to be adjusted.
“Moving beyond (Sept. 30), there would need to be a more comprehensive square foot analysis, and the capabilities each suite offers and whatnot … but this is really just to keep them whole for the next couple of months,” Hogaboam said.
Hogaboam also noted that none of the businesses leasing space in the building had certificates of occupancy. Such certificates are required “to make sure that there are conforming uses, and that each use is recognized within the building, and that the information is also shared with the fire department,” he said. Approval of the temporary leases included approving three applications for certificates of occupancy, he said.
SEEKING NEW LEADERSHIP: REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS PROCESS
The Nampa City Council also voted to initiate a "request for proposal" process, or putting together a framework for soliciting proposals by other organizations that would like to manage the center.
The proposal process will be developed by a group of internal stakeholders, including city staff, as well as two councilmembers, Victor Rodriguez and Natalie Jangula, Mayor Debbie Kling said. After that, it would come back before the council for approval, she said.
CULTURAL CENTER LEADERSHIP DECLINES TO SPEAK
Though Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho Director and CEO Humberto Fuentes was signed up to speak during the public comment portion of the meeting, he opted to not do so, citing advice from his lawyer.
“I argued with the attorney that I should address this group, because I think I have a lot of information, but I will reserve myself until the proper time,” Fuentes said.
Last week, Fuentes gathered with a small crowd of about 30 people at the cultural center, from kids to seniors, to protest the city of Nampa’s announcement that it would be taking over the building.
At the time, Fuentes said the city had an agenda to take over the facility and that he and other members of cultural center leadership would continue to take legal action as needed against the decision.
In a complaint, the city said that Fuentes refused to repair the building, work with community leaders, and show proper revenue and expense budgets for the center. Fuentes disputed those assertions.