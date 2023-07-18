The Hispanic Cultural Center in Nampa.jpg (copy)

The exterior of the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho in Nampa.

 Haadiya Tariq / For the Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


NAMPA — The Nampa City Council unanimously approved temporary leases for three businesses operating out of the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho, and began the process for finding new building leadership at Monday’s city council meeting.

The three businesses operating out of the center are Nuestra Gente Wellness, Maria’s Counseling, and an individual who does administrative work for Telemundo, a Spanish language television network. Each business was approved for 60-day leases, allowing them to stay through Sept. 30 and buying the business owners time to continue their pre-scheduled operations, said Rick Hogaboam, chief of staff for the mayor’s office.

Town Talk 2.jpg (copy)

Rick Hogaboam, Nampa mayor's office chief of staff
Randy Haverfield

Randy Haverfield

Recommended for you

Load comments