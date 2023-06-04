Andrea Dorantes with flag

Andrea Dorantes shows off a Mexican flag during a climb. Dorantes, 26, is the youngest Mexican woman to climb Mount Everest.

 screenshot/KTVB

Originally published June 2 on KTVB.COM.When Boise State University graduate Andrea Dorantes became the youngest Mexican woman to climb Mount Everest, she decided she wasn’t done.

But Dorantes, 26, didn’t always have a passion for the outdoors. She grew up playing soccer in Mexico, and had dreams of taking soccer to the next level.

