BOISE — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a Kansas woman Monday on Interstate 84 east of Boise.

Lori Perez Avalos, 43, of Wichita, was driving at about 9:07 a.m. near milepost 63 when her 2004 Chevrolet Silverado rear-ended a 2014 GMC Terrain driven by James McNall, 72, of Kuna, police said. Perez Avalos had been attempting to pass McNall, who was pulling a boat trailer, and then lost control, causing her vehicle to roll into the median.

Police said neither Perez Avalos or her passenger — Robert Miller, 47, also of Wichita — were wearing seatbelts. The 43-year-old was ejected from her vehicle. Both Perez Avalos and Miller were taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where she later succumbed to her injuries; her next of kin have been notified.

McNall, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was uninjured, police said. The incident remains under investigation.

