Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on April 5, 2021
As many large school districts returned from spring break, K-12 coronavirus case numbers increased sharply, returning to their pre-break numbers.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported at least 111 K-12 cases for a seven-day period ending Sunday.
That’s a one-week increase of 56 percent. The week prior, Health and Welfare counted a minimum of 71 new cases — the school system’s lowest number since early October.
But even with this increase, the current cases closely mirror numbers from two weeks ago, and remain far below peak numbers from the fall. Cases peaked at 500 for the seven-day period ending Nov. 22.
The week’s hot spots:
- Bishop Kelly High School, Boise: Six cases.
- Boise High School: Five cases.
- Cloverdale Elementary School, Idaho Falls: Five cases.
- Ucon Elementary School, Idaho Falls: Five cases.
- Teton High School, Driggs: Four cases.
- Timberline High School, Boise: Four cases.
Through Sunday, Health and Welfare has linked at least 7,876 coronavirus cases to K-12 students and teachers, up from 7,472 a week ago.
The weekly reports are a snapshot, and they’re incomplete.
Not every school reports its case numbers weekly. Health and Welfare does not release any case numbers from schools with fewer than 50 students, citing privacy concerns. In some cases, Health and Welfare provides only a minimum number of coronavirus cases for a school.
The highest case numbers for 2020-21, by school:
- Lake City High School, Coeur d’Alene: 150 cases.
- Thunder Ridge High School, Idaho Falls: 132 cases.
- Hillcrest High School, Ammon: 128 cases.
- Bonneville High School, Idaho Falls: 125 cases.
- Coeur d’Alene High School: 109 cases.
- Eagle High School: At least 107 cases.
- Rocky Mountain Middle School, Idaho Falls: 105 cases.
- Mountain View High School, Meridian: 97 cases.
- Rocky Mountain High School, Meridian: 96 cases.
- Meridian High School: 84 cases.
Through Saturday, the state and its health districts have reported 181,556 confirmed or probable coronavirus cases.