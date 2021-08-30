We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
A juvenile is dead following a collision between a car and an electric scooter.
The accident occurred on Marble Front Road near Andrew Court, just east of Indiana Avenue in Caldwell, a short time before 7:30 p.m. Friday, according to Idaho State Police, when a 2002 Ford Escape hit a juvenile riding an electric scooter. The juvenile was not wearing a helmet and later died at an area hospital.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
The Ford Escape and the scooter were traveling westbound on Marble Front Road when the juvenile riding the scooter attempted to cross the road and was struck by the Ford Escape, which was being driven by Zachary Muttulat, 32, of Caldwell.
This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.