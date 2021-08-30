Idaho Press police lights stock image

A juvenile is dead following a collision between a car and an electric scooter.

The accident occurred on Marble Front Road near Andrew Court, just east of Indiana Avenue in Caldwell, a short time before 7:30 p.m. Friday, according to Idaho State Police, when a 2002 Ford Escape hit a juvenile riding an electric scooter. The juvenile was not wearing a helmet and later died at an area hospital.

The Ford Escape and the scooter were traveling westbound on Marble Front Road when the juvenile riding the scooter attempted to cross the road and was struck by the Ford Escape, which was being driven by Zachary Muttulat, 32, of Caldwell.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

