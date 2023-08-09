An Idaho State Police vehicle sits on a roadway in Idaho.
A juvenile died Tuesday after colliding with a train in Payette County.
The fatal crash occurred around 3 p.m. at Northwest 10th Avenue and Washoe Road, Idaho State Police said, when a juvenile driving a 2011 Mazda 6 failed to yield to an oncoming train and was struck.
The juvenile was traveling eastbound on Northwest 10th and was not wearing a seat belt; they died at the scene, ISP said.
Tuesday's incident was the third fatal crash involving a juvenile in the last week in the Treasure Valley. A 16-year-old riding a skateboard was killed Aug. 3 when he was hit by a dump truck in Boise, and another minor died after they were struck by a Jeep while running in Canyon County on Aug. 6.
Additionally, a bus carrying around 30 kids overturned Aug. 4 on Highway 55 while transporting the kids to Boise. Eleven passengers were hospitalized, but there were no deaths.
As of Monday, nearly all of the children involved in the bus crash had been returned to their families, ISP said.
