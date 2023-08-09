ISP car

An Idaho State Police vehicle sits on a roadway in Idaho.

 Photo courtesy of Idaho State Police

A juvenile died Tuesday after colliding with a train in Payette County. 

The fatal crash occurred around 3 p.m. at Northwest 10th Avenue and Washoe Road, Idaho State Police said, when a juvenile driving a 2011 Mazda 6 failed to yield to an oncoming train and was struck.

