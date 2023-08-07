Police sirens crime scene tape (ISJ)

A juvenile is dead following a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that occurred late Sunday in Canyon County. 

The juvenile was running southbound on Indiana Avenue and, once they reached the intersection with Karcher Road, crossed into the westbound lane of travel. A 20-year-old Wilder man was driving westbound on Karcher and struck the juvenile with a 2005 Jeep Liberty.

