...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Ada, Boise, southern
Valley, Elmore, southeastern Canyon, northwestern Owyhee and east
central Malheur Counties through 715 PM MDT...
At 608 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms and
an outflow boundary along a line extending from near Lowman to near
Arrowrock Reservoir to 6 miles northwest of Jordan Valley, OR.
Movement was southeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Twin Springs, Mores Creek Summit, Oreana and Toy Pass around 610
PM MDT.
Grand View, Prairie, Danskin Peak and Barber Flat Guard Station
around 620 PM MDT.
Mountain Home, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Doyle Mountain and C
J Strike Dam around 630 PM MDT.
Anderson Dam, Tollgate, Graham Guard Station and Anderson Ranch
Reservoir around 640 PM MDT.
Pine, Bennett Mountain, Rocky Bar and James Creek Summit around
650 PM MDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
If on or near Anderson Reservoir or Lucky Peak Reservoir, get out of
the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning
can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can
hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move
to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
A juvenile is dead following a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that occurred late Sunday in Canyon County.
The juvenile was running southbound on Indiana Avenue and, once they reached the intersection with Karcher Road, crossed into the westbound lane of travel. A 20-year-old Wilder man was driving westbound on Karcher and struck the juvenile with a 2005 Jeep Liberty.
The incident unfolded at 11:53 p.m., according to an Idaho State Police news release. The name of the juvenile has not been released.
Traffic was blocked for about three hours. The incident remains under investigation.