HORSESHOE BEND — A juvenile is dead after an Emmett man on Sunday night fired a gun into a Horseshoe Bend trailer, police say.
Benjamin Poirier, 44, was booked into the Ada County Jail on one count of first-degree murder and one count of murder in the first-degree perpetrated by poison, torture, vengeance, extorition or sadisitc inclinations, according to the jail’s website.
Police believe Poirier, at about 10:25 p.m., went to a home in a Horseshoe Bend trailer park with a gun, according to Capt. Matt Sly of the Idaho State Police. Police don’t believe Poirier knew the family that lived in the trailer, Sly said, but he knocked on the door and began talking to them.
“For an unknown reason, he ended up shooting into the trailer,” Sly said.
Sly did not know how many times Poirier fired the weapon, but one of the bullets struck a juvenile, he said.
Sly said he didn't know the age or gender of the juvenile. He said police believe no one else was injured.
After that, Poirier tried to leave, but his vehicle struck a propane tank nearby, Sly said. Eventually, a Boise County sheriff’s deputy responded to the call and arrested Poirier without further incident. The Idaho State Police later assisted the Boise County Sheriff's Office in handling the scene. He was booked into the Ada County Jail at 4:14 a.m. on Monday morning, according to the website.
Poirier’s name does not return any results on the Idaho Supreme Court’s online repository; a copy of the criminal complaint filed against him won’t be available as it normally would be, because the Ada County Courthouse is closed to the general public due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. The Boise County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said the complaint wouldn’t be available until after Poirier’s arraignment.
This is a developing story. It will be updated later.