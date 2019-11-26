ST. ANTHONY — An 18-year-old inmate of the Idaho Juvenile Corrections Center in St. Anthony has died of apparent natural causes, according to the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections.
The male teenager, who has not been named, was taken to a Rexburg hospital by ambulance at 12:35 p.m. Sunday. He was later moved to an Idaho Falls hospital, where he died at 8:40 a.m. Monday, according to the department.
An autopsy is planned to confirm the cause of death.
More information will be released as it becomes available.