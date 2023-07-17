There are posters and stickers all over W/REST’s office, from the walls to the water cooler. “No,” reads one, quoting Rosa Parks. “Your fight is my fight,” reads the one on the water cooler, blaring a bright yellow “warning.”
W/REST is made up of three lawyers who are working on introducing a new model to the Boise area. Its Instagram describes it as the Rest Cooperative and the Wrest Collective, a two-in-one community cooperative and collective law firm.
Their goal is to bring together legal skills with community wealth and need, allowing the community legal cooperative to have influence on things like the kind of cases the collective takes.
They want to practice law without top-down restrictions on who they can help depending on who is funding them.
“Our community has to realize that justice depends on us,” said attorney and co-founder Ritchie Eppink, sitting in the office in front of a pale pastel wall. “We can’t wait for someone else to do it.”
Already, the collective has taken on several high-profile cases since opening its doors eight months ago. The lawyers are involved with litigation against H.B. 71, which banned transgender care for minors. The collective is also representing the tenants of the Cambridge-Dorchester apartments, which made headlines earlier this year for giving residents three days to move out after the heat stopped working.
Most recently, W/REST Collective announced it is representing Avalon Hardy in her case against the Idaho State Police. Hardy was arrested at an abortion rights protest last year for allegedly shoving a sergeant. The sergeant later testified at trial that he didn’t remember her shoving him, and the judge acquitted her.
“We took on all these cases, knowing their significance,” Eppink said. “Where we can be involved in litigation and legal work that can put a stop to things that shouldn’t be happening, we absolutely want to be involved in those cases.”
But the work of these lawyers isn’t just on the big, splashy cases. The W/REST Collective also works on eviction cases and with families who were evacuated to Boise from Afghanistan.
“We’re not trying to take these cases that are getting a lot of attention because they’re getting a lot of attention,” said Casey Parsons, another attorney and co-founder. “We’re taking those cases because they’re important and we’re taking other cases, because they’re also very important.”
The third attorney and co-founder is David DeRoin. He has worked as a public defender and represented tenants at the Concordia Housing Clinic, according to the W/REST website. The housing clinic was part of the Concordia University School of Law, where students were able to represent clients.
The story of W/REST collective begins during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the pandemic, the three attorneys, along with others, would meet and talk about different things, said Eppink, who uses any pronouns.
“We each had our own visions and dreams along with our own frustrations, and there was a lot of overlap between those things,” they said.
Some of those frustrations include how the legal system is currently set up and the limitations of organizations that want to help. Parsons said they want to develop an approach to law that is not paternalistic.
“The core principle of it is just starting from a place of the community telling us what kind of work we should be doing,” Parsons said.
Parsons and Eppink took different paths to get to this point in their lives. Neither of them necessarily thought they would end up in the legal profession or as lawyers.
Parsons, an Idaho Falls native who uses they/she pronouns, got their undergraduate and law school degrees from the University of Idaho. In the fall of 2016, they were navigating their own identity in terms of their queerness and gender and watching as Donald Trump was elected president.
“That was just a moment where I felt especially disempowered,” Parsons said. They felt they lacked the institutional knowledge and means to make change and decided on law school.
In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, they graduated with their law degree and moved to Boise to study for the bar exam. They worked with Eppink at the ACLU of Idaho while studying for the bar before moving on to Idaho Legal Aid Services.
Throughout their career, Parsons said they’ve seen how in eviction court and in landlord-tenant law that landlords have more advantages and support than tenants. Parsons said they’ve also seen how some organizations can’t help certain people, like undocumented or incarcerated Idahoans, in order to comply with federal regulations from federal funding.
Many people who work for such organizations do effective work with good intentions, Parsons said. But Parsons said part of the point of the collective is taking control away from groups like the federal government or wealthy grantholders.
“It seems that many of the most vulnerable populations in our state are explicitly divorced from those services,” Parsons said.
And personally, Parsons said as far as they know, they are the only openly transgender attorney in the state.
“The kinds of laws the Legislature is passing right now and potentially considering passing are things that affect me and people like me on a daily basis,” Parsons said. “I think it’s important for there to be people here doing the work to make being in Idaho safe and not a place where people are forced to flee.”
For Eppink, they went through college but then struggled with mental health issues in their 20s and ended up homeless.
“I realized that I, even with a college degree, couldn’t navigate the things that the government was doing, including at some point my car was taken when I was living in the car,” Eppink said.
Eppink said they began thinking about how there are far too few people who offer their skills to those who are struggling with the government and legal system. They put that together with the question of “what I was going to do with myself?” and went to law school.
“It turned out to be exactly the right thing for me,” Eppink said.
The W/REST Collective has also tried to make access to its services affordable.
In February, an Instagram post said it had charged clients $0 for almost 55 hours of billable time. There are sliding-scale fees based on financial means and other factors, Eppink said. Some cases they take on a contingency basis, or the clients don’t pay unless a court order or settlement in the case recovers money.
The cost is one element of what they describe as the law leaving people out.
“If I were facing a felony charge, for instance, I could not afford the cost of an attorney,” Eppink said. “And I myself work as an attorney.”