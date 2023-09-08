Support Local Journalism


BOISE — Bouncing from one conversation to the next, Mary Beth Kennedy moved nonstop Wednesday afternoon at the Rhodes Skate Park, talking to people in line. Dozens of community members were waiting for their weekly warm meal from the Boise Kitchen Collective.

The collective distributes warm home-cooked meals every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. off of 16th and Front streets, the organization’s website states. Whether homeless, unemployed or just hungry, anyone can come grab a hot meal.

