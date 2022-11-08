Support Local Journalism


Republican Rep. Codi Galloway was narrowly trailing in preliminary results late Tuesday night behind Democrat Rick Just, who was endorsed by the Republican incumbent for District 15’s Senate seat. The race exemplified Idaho’s polarized political trends, including divisions between more conservative politicians.

As he was watching the results come in before 11 p.m., Just said he was "on tenterhooks" and that the race wasn't over. Just had led in the results until after 11 p.m. As of 11:15 p.m., Galloway had a 49.2% to 48.5%.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

