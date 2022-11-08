Republican Rep. Codi Galloway was narrowly trailing in preliminary results late Tuesday night behind Democrat Rick Just, who was endorsed by the Republican incumbent for District 15’s Senate seat. The race exemplified Idaho’s polarized political trends, including divisions between more conservative politicians.
As he was watching the results come in before 11 p.m., Just said he was "on tenterhooks" and that the race wasn't over. Just had led in the results until after 11 p.m. As of 11:15 p.m., Galloway had a 49.2% to 48.5%.
Wednesday morning, with all precincts reporting, Just garnered 49.8% to Galloway's 48%.
"I think it's entirely possible this is going to come down to double digits. It's going to be very tight and we always expected that," Just said after Galloway pulled ahead. "I will be fine either way, just waiting for the results."
Galloway did not immediately return a request for comment.
And one district over, Republican Dennis Mansfield was behind Democrat Ali Rabe, 58.6% to 41.4%, as of deadline, according to preliminary results.
"So far, it's not over, but it's looking good," Rabe said Tuesday night. "I worked really hard all year, knocked thousands of doors and talked to thousands of people so hopefully that continues to be reflected in the results."
Sitting in a red seat above the Idaho Steelheads ice hockey rink, located at The Grove Plaza, Mansfield said he was thankful for the opportunity to run.
"It's always disappointing to be behind," Mansfield said. "Should it be that the votes at the end of the night are against me and in favor of my opponent, then I absolutely wish her well."
Both races matter for the partisan make-up of the state Senate, which in the past few years have stopped some of the House’s more controversial bills from passing.
"The Democrat answers are not working for America and they're not working for Idaho," Galloway said in a campaign video recently. "Let's vote Republican and let's get this inflation under control and let's keep Idaho free.
Galloway received 8,450 votes, compared to Just’s, 8,625, as of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“I think there’s too little common sense over there and too much extremism,” Just previously told the Idaho Press about why he was running. “And I’m a moderate who believes that we become way too partisan.”
District 15 is a swing district, bridging red Meridian and blue Boise. From the primary to election day, Just had raised over $51,000 to Galloway's over $32,000.
When Galloway was first elected in 2020, she returned District 15 House Seat B to Republican control, as previously reported.
But she drew national attention earlier, in 2017, when the New York Times reported on her outspoken advocacy for making it cheaper for companies to block an employee’s move to a rival business.
Galloway founded and co-owned with her husband the company LeapFox Learning, which sued a former employee who took a job with a rival business. She advocated for the bill during the lawsuit.
It was ultimately passed and then repealed in 2018, two years later. The suit was resolved out of court.
Galloway also canceled plans in September for a “Daddy-Daughter Dance” fundraiser at a West Ada School District public school. There were questions about the legality of holding a campaign fundraiser in a public school, since there’s a law on the books forbidding the use of public property or resources for campaigns.
Meanwhile, Just campaigned on “stop the crazy," and said voters complained to him about extremism and political bickering. He has also championed education funding and property tax relief.
Leading up to the race, Just was endorsed by longtime incumbent Fred Martin, who Galloway knocked off in the May primary election.
Constitution Party Candidate Sarah Clendenon received less than 2% of votes as of 10 p.m. Tuesday.
District 16
In District 16, Rabe received 9,587 but Mansfield received 6,767, as of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Rabe is a local housing advocate and previously served in the Legislature. However, she resigned last year after buying a home and moving to another district with her partner.
Mansfield was the voice of Idaho’s religious right, however, he said his son’s death changed him.
With that said, Rabe wrote in a campaign message in September that she was still concerned about his politics, including that he is anti-abortion rights.
