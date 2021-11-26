BOISE — Jury trials can restart Dec. 6 in Idaho courts — but only in a little over half of Idaho’s 44 counties.
That’s because the latest emergency order from the Idaho Supreme Court regarding in-person court proceedings and COVID-19 precautions has set up county-based criteria for whether or not jury trials can resume. If the county in question either has a seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases of 25 or more per 100,000 population, or is in a health district where crisis standards of care are in effect for area hospitals, they can’t restart.
Currently, crisis standards remain in place only in the Panhandle Health District, which takes in the five northernmost counties in the state.
But there are 19 Idaho counties where the rate of new coronavirus infections exceeds the standard set by the court. Most are in eastern or northern Idaho, but the group also includes Valley County, which barely topped the mark as of Friday at 25.1 cases per 100,000 population for its seven-day average.
Ada County’s current incidence rate is 16.3, and Canyon’s is 19.8. As of last week, there were 80 trials scheduled for the week of Dec. 6 in Ada County, and 20 in Canyon County, according to Idaho Supreme Court spokesman Nate Poppino, though not all will move forward, for varying reasons.
The court’s latest order, issued Nov. 23, is the 18th emergency order issued by the Idaho Supreme Court regarding court procedures during the pandemic. In some cases, rules that had been imposed were relaxed, only to be firmed back up later as the virus rebounded in the state.
“It’s incredibly frustrating, but it’s just one piece of the frustration we all have been wrestling with,” said Kurt Holzer, a Boise attorney, current 4th District bar commissioner and a former president of the Idaho Trial Lawyers Association. “I think we all want to move forward with things. And we have to tell clients, where we used to tell them, ‘We can get you to a jury trial in 14 or 18 months,’ now it’s a guess that it’s two to three years.”
Holzer said he has no complaints about the Idaho Supreme Court’s handling of the issue. “I think our Supreme Court has tried to be very responsive to their understanding of the science, to their understanding of the situation,” he said. “I think they’ve been really thoughtful about what they’ve done, as compared to talking to lawyers in some other states where their courts have been pretty haphazard.”
Holzer noted that his practice is all in civil cases, and criminal cases get priority. “When they did reopen the courts last summer for a while, when they were back to jury trials, we saw a lot of the criminal backlog kind of washed away,” he said. That was partly because trials went forward, and partly because many defendants then reached a decision point where they decided to take plea deals instead of going to trial — a decision they were able to delay when jury trials were on hold.
“It cleared some of that backlog,” he said. “But now we have to go through that process again.”
Holzer has a major civil trial set for 20 trial days in February in Ada County, involving lawsuits over the Mountain Home airmen killed in a fiery crash caused by a semi-truck driver on the freeway in Boise. “There have got to be a dozen lawyers involved, so that’s 10 clients,” he said. “If we lose that trial date, getting on a trial calendar for 20 days is going to be incredibly difficult.”
He added, “We had one set to start next Tuesday, which we couldn’t do — we lost that trial date. So it’s one more of the vagaries of getting to some justice and resolution of these things.”
However, he said pandemic-related measures have also brought new efficiencies to some court proceedings. Online motion hearings and arraignments take far less time than in-person ones, and have allowed those proceedings to move more quickly than pre-pandemic timeframes.
“Jury trials are a whole ‘nother ball of wax,” he said.
The Supreme Court’s latest order puts local judicial districts in charge of most COVID-19 protocols. Effective Nov. 24, most health and safety precautions will be determined by each district’s administrative judge in response to local conditions. That returns things to be “managed much as they were this summer,” the court announced in a news release.
The remaining statewide protocols, in addition to those regarding jury trials, are that if any county meets either of those same standards — COVID-19 incidence rates at 25 per 100,000 or above, or crisis standards of care — then courthouse visitors must wear masks and maintain social distancing.
Judges have flexibility to order masking or social distancing in their courtrooms, or to order that a hearing be held online.
“With the public’s help, these and similar measures over the last two years have ensured Idaho’s courts remain open to anyone who wishes to bring or defend a claim, while protecting the health and safety of court participants and staff,” the court said in its release.
Idaho currently has 41,276 pending criminal cases, which is 9,182 higher than it had in December of 2019; but the tally of pending civil cases, at 42,109, is 1,378 below the number pending in December of 2019. Only a small number of cases actually proceed to trial.
The court’s new emergency is posted on the Idaho Supreme Court’s website, isc.idaho.gov, under “State Judicial Emergency Orders Regarding COVID-19.”