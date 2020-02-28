CALDWELL — A man accused of helping rob a Nampa teen boy, who later was murdered, nearly a year and a half ago will have to wait until Monday to learn his fate.
Jose Manuel Menchaca initially was indicted by a grand jury in December 2018 for his role in the alleged robbery of Roberto Gomez, who was shot multiple times at the intersection of 11th Avenue North and Powell Avenue in Nampa on Sept. 25, 2018 — the same date and location of the robbery. The then 39-year-old was charged along with seven others, several of whom were related to him, and pleaded not guilty to the felony.
The fourth day of Menchaca’s trial, which started Tuesday at the Canyon County Courthouse, ended Friday with 3rd District Judge Andrea Courtney pausing the jury’s deliberations until 8:20 a.m. Monday. At the time of Courtney’s decision, which occurred just before 5 p.m., jurors had been discussing the case for about 2 1/2 hours.
Before the jury began deliberations, attorneys reiterated for the 12-member panel the key findings from the past few days.
In his closing statement, Canyon County Deputy Prosecutor Brad Knell asked jurors to focus on Menchaca’s involvement in the crime, not the “peripheral” details.
Menchaca had punched Gomez just before the robbery occurred, knocking the 16-year-old to the ground — an action his defense attorney, Ken Stringfield, openly admitted.
Knell said this allowed Juan Manuel Menchaca Olvera, Menchaca’s nephew, and Gabriel Hernandez, to then rob Gomez of several belongings such as a necklace, watch and handgun — a weapon later used by Olvera, also 16 years old at the time, to shoot Gomez about four hours after the robbery. In October 2019, Olvera was convicted of killing and robbing Gomez.
“Did this defendant commit the crime of aiding and abetting a robbery? And the answer is a resounding yes; of course he did,” Knell said. “You can infer his intent from his actions, and his actions are clear. He rounded up the boys and drove them there. He knew what was going to go down, and he did it methodically and quickly.”
However, in his closing, Stringfield argued while Menchaca did punch the boy, he didn’t actually know Gomez was going to be robbed. He had just been trying to avenge Olvera at the urging of the his sister, Maribel Menchaca, who also is charged in connection to the robbery, as well as Gomez’s murder.
Stringfield said Menchaca was under the impression that Gomez had injured his nephew and, coupled with the pressure from his sister to retaliate, that led him to travel to Powell Avenue on Sept. 25 and punch the boy in the jaw. It was Olvera and Hernandez who made the decision to rob Gomez, Stringfield added.
“Jose (Menchaca) punched Robert (Gomez); there’s no question about that,” Stringfield said. “But he did it because his sister demanded that Robert be confronted.”
Stringfield also discussed contradictory testimony from several of the witnesses, many of whom had been charged or at least admitted to making false statements in the past while under oath.
But despite all of this, Stringfield asserted the state didn’t meet its burden of proof in relation to Menchaca’s involvement in the robbery, meaning the jury must find Menchaca not guilty.
In a rebuttal to Stringfield’s comments, Knell said the case had been proven beyond a reasonable doubt, and that these little inconsistencies didn’t impact the “elements of the crime.”
“Don’t get caught in those weeds. It’s a simple case,” Knell said. “It’s absolutely reasonable that these people have different stories — different versions, different details about what happened. So, focus on the crime itself.”
As for Menchaca’s knowledge about the robbery, Knell said it didn’t matter whether he knew beforehand because he did nothing to stop it from happening, and instead, watched the event unfold.
If convicted, Menchaca faces the possibility of up to life in prison for aiding and abetting a robbery. But if the jury doesn’t convict him on that charge, he could still be found guilty on a lesser charge of battery.