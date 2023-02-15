Timmothy Morgan

Timmothy Morgan

 Ada County Sheriff's Office

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A jury on Tuesday convicted a Meridian man of second-degree murder for shooting and killing another man in downtown Boise in 2021. 

Timmothy Morgan, who was 20 at the time of the shooting, was convicted following a six-day trial of murdering Lamont "Bam" Rogers, 28, in the early morning hours of Sept. 5, 2021. 

Recommended for you

Load comments