A jury on Tuesday convicted a Meridian man of second-degree murder for shooting and killing another man in downtown Boise in 2021.
Timmothy Morgan, who was 20 at the time of the shooting, was convicted following a six-day trial of murdering Lamont "Bam" Rogers, 28, in the early morning hours of Sept. 5, 2021.
Morgan, Rogers and two other people were walking down Sixth Street near the Grove Street intersection when the shooting happened, according to previous reporting by KTVB. Two witnesses said Morgan and Rogers were talking when Morgan pulled out a handgun and began shooting. Rogers was hit multiple times, leaving gunshot wounds "all over his body," Prosecutor Robert Bleazard previously said.
Morgan admitted to detectives that he had shot Rogers, according to the prosecution, but claimed that Rogers had punched him in the head just before the shooting. Officers saw no signs of injury to Morgan, however, Bleazard noted, and neither of the two witnesses saw Rogers throw a punch.
“I extend my sincere condolences to Mr. Rogers’ family and friends," Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts said in a press release. "Thank you to the jury for their time and attention on this case."
Morgan is due to be sentenced May 2. He faces up to life in prison.
Since the shooting, Morgan has additionally been charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated assault, drug trafficking, rape, intimidating a witness and sexual exploitation of a child.