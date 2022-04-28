Editor’s note: This story contains graphic sexual content
BOISE — Former state representative Aaron von Ehlinger took the stand at the Ada County Courthouse on Thursday, claiming all activity with a 19-year-old Statehouse intern who accused him of rape in March 2021 was consensual.
Von Ehlinger, 39, was charged with two felony counts: rape and forcible penetration with a foreign object. He pleaded not guilty to those charges after the intern accused him of sexually assaulting her at his apartment.
Von Ehlinger was the only person to testify on Thursday. Under the law, he did not have to testify to defend himself but chose to do so. Afterward, the defense rested its case.
The jury deliberated for around seven hours but did not reach a verdict. Deliberation will resume between 9 and 10 a.m. Friday.
Von Ehlinger, who was 38 when the alleged rape happened, said all the acts that took place — including oral sex — were consensual. He called Jane Doe, the alleged victim, a “quite mature” 19-year-old, who “just did it,” rather than said no. He later testified that when she said she wanted to stop, he obliged, but still ejaculated on her stomach, which was tested for DNA and later matched that of von Ehlinger.
“She made the decision to stop and I didn’t prevent her from doing that,” von Ehlinger said.
The Idaho Press does not identify possible victims of sexual assault.
When Doe took the stand on Wednesday, she left the courtroom mid-testimony after her eyes repeatedly shifted between the jury and von Ehlinger. Abruptly, she said, “I can’t do this,” — and the courtroom went into recess.
The jury was told to disregard her testimony as if she had never appeared, and it was up to the prosecution to present the case without her.
Von Ehlinger said the two made dinner plans for March 9, 2021, at Barbacoa Grill in Boise.
“She was flirting with me, so I thought, ‘Oh, why not?’” von Ehlinger said when asked why he asked her to dinner.
He picked her up in his roommate’s car and the two stayed there for nearly three hours.
Afterward, he said, the two went back to his apartment. Doe, during her testimony, said she was enticed to go back to his residence with “cookies.”
He said they began to kiss, before the interaction escalated in the bedroom and von Ehlinger took off his clothes and laid down next to her.
Judge Michael Reardon considered admitting text messages between Doe and von Ehlinger as evidence, but decided against it after deeming it to be hearsay. He told defense attorney Jon Cox that “(the texts) seem to be a fairly strong indication that she did not consent.” He spoke in open court but the jury was not present at the time.
Anne Wardle, a sexual assault nurse with Saint Alphonsus Hospital, testified on Wednesday that Doe told her the details of the alleged incident.
She said Doe told her von Ehlinger picked her up and carried her into the bedroom, where he penetrated her with his finger and tried to push her head down to his groin area. She resisted, Wardle said, and hit her head on the wall or headboard, resulting in a lump on the back of her head that Wardle said she could feel.
He then got on top of her, Wardle said during her testimony, pinned her arms down with his legs and forced her to perform oral sex.
Cox asked his client what Doe was wearing. Von Ehlinger said it was a velvet skirt and a pink blouse.
“How short was the skirt?” Cox asked, prompting an objection by the prosecution.
Von Ehlinger said at that point, he had taken off his pants and underwear.
“I asked her, ‘Do you want to?’ And I was looking down at my penis,” he said.
He said that is when Doe began to perform oral sex. Afterward, he said, he got on top of her.
While von Ehlinger was on top of her, he said, she told him she didn’t want to — that “tonight is probably not a good night to have sex” — so he stopped.
During cross-examination, Ada County Deputy Prosecutor Katelyn Farley said there were inconsistencies in von Ehlinger’s statements based on letters to his attorneys from the legislative ethics hearing in 2021, such as von Ehlinger’s recall of the alleged incident. She said it seemed like his accounts of the night varied depending on who he was speaking to.
The former legislator became combative towards Farley — shifting in his chair, raising his voice and interrupting the prosecutor.
Von Ehlinger also confirmed during this cross-examination that he was warned by Rep. James Holtzclaw, R-Meridian, earlier in the 2021 session about his behavior toward his subordinates.
Farley later pointed to the size difference between Doe and von Ehlinger, saying that contributed to what she referred to as “power and control,” along with the age difference between the two, and possessing a weapon inside his apartment, according to Wardle’s testimony.
Von Ehlinger is around 6-foot, and Doe is nearly 5-foot-4. Farley also had von Ehlinger confirm that Doe was his subordinate.
During closing arguments, Cox said it is not illegal for a 19-year-old and a 38-year-old to have a relationship, and that “there is no evidence of a power differential.”
The prosecution closed its case by asking the jury why Doe would go through the court process if she was making it up.
“Why would she report this? Why would she go to a sexual assault examination? Why would she make the decision to pursue criminal charges?” Farley said.
According to Idaho Code, von Ehlinger faces up to between one year and life in prison if he is convicted.
