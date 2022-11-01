663A4507.jpg (copy)

Altars honoring loved ones who have passed away are displayed at the 2018 Dia de los Muertos Festival in Boise.

 Idaho Press file photo

JUMP Boise will be honoring the dead Wednesday night for the annual Día de los Muertos celebration. 

The Day of the Dead event takes place 5-8 p.m. and will include food, drinks, "and activities the deceased enjoyed in life," according to a press release from JUMP.

