JUMP Boise will be honoring the dead Wednesday night for the annual Día de los Muertos celebration.
The Day of the Dead event takes place 5-8 p.m. and will include food, drinks, "and activities the deceased enjoyed in life," according to a press release from JUMP.
In the sixth floor Pioneer Room, there will be performances from acts such as Cantares de mi Pueblo mariachi band, Danza, Azteca Tonatiuh, and headlining singer Omar Arreola, the release said. A Catrin and Catrina contest will take place on the JUMP stage; those with the best outfits depicting the iconic skeletons associated with the holiday will win prizes.
On the fifth floor, there will be pan de muerto, Mexican cocoa and face painting.
Additionally, there will be short films playing on the Share Studio monitors, including “La Noria,” “Lluvia en los Ojos,” and “Ramona" in collaboration with the Mexican Consulate, the release said.
The event will also feature a centerpiece to Día de los Muertos celebrations, the altar — or ofrenda. This welcomes sprits with offerings including photos, food, marigold flowers, and candles, the release said. Altars created by local families, students and organizations will be displayed in the lobby on the first floor.
"This holiday is celebrated with a burst of color and life-affirming joy as those who have passed are kept alive in memory and spirit," the release said. "This ancient tradition is based on the unity of life and death, and the belief that the dead would be insulted by sadness."