Nick Swayne

Dr. Nick Swayne, North Idaho College president, attends a North Idaho College Board of Trustee meeting at the Coeur d’Alene college, Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

 COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW

A judge on Wednesday denied a request by North Idaho College Board of Trustees to reconsider an order forcing the college to reinstate its president.

Kootenai County District Court Judge Cynthia Meyer upheld her March 3 preliminary injunction requiring NIC to keep Nick Swayne as president for the remainder of his lawsuit.

Originally published May 3 in the Spokesman-Review.

