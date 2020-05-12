BOISE — An Ada County magistrate judge on Monday ruled that a tenant facing eviction proceedings had a right to a jury trial — which, given the current moratorium on trials due to the coronavirus outbreak, would not have taken place until at least October.
Ada County Magistrate Judge Christopher Bieter made the decision Monday during a hearing in an eviction case, Ritchie Eppink, legal director of the ACLU of Idaho, told the Idaho Press. The judge’s decision that the tenant in the case was entitled to a jury trial meant that, if the tenant had asked for one, the case would not have been resolved until at least October. That’s because, in an effort to slow the spread of the virus, the Idaho Supreme Court ordered no jury trials for civil cases should take place before Oct. 5.
The judge’s decision applied only to that one case, but Eppink confirmed the legal strategy to avoid evictions during the pandemic could be used again in other cases.
“I think that’s probably the biggest news on the evictions front,” he said.
Questions about whether evictions will move forward as the outbreak rips through the country’s economy have been met with different responses. Governors in some states, such as Colorado and Washington, have issued moratoriums on evictions, while in Texas the action came from the state supreme court.
The restrictions the Idaho Supreme Court placed on court services meant there was a temporary moratorium on evictions in the state — but many hearings, including those in eviction cases, were cleared to resume on May 1, albeit remotely. With no moratorium from Gov. Brad Little, courts in Ada County held eviction hearings last week.
In at least some cases that had hearings last week, the ACLU of Idaho and Idaho Legal Aid Services filed amicus briefs on behalf of tenants, making a legal argument as to why moving forward with the case would be unconstitutional.
The brief mentioned the CARES Act, passed by Congress in March, which put a moratorium on evictions from properties whose owners used certain federal programs or had federally backed mortgages. The brief argued the act's language was broad enough to include a large number of cases.
Eppink said Tuesday that eviction hearings are still taking place, but said he sees a strategy going forward in asking for jury trials.