BOISE — Idaho State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth must move her office from its location on the first floor of the Idaho Statehouse to make room for more offices for lawmakers and staff.
The move will be the result of an order 4th District Court Judge Nancy Baskin issued Monday in a lawsuit Ellsworth faced from House Speaker Scott Bedke and Senate President Pro Tem Brent Hill, both Republicans, in their official capacities as lawmakers.
The suit stems from efforts by the Idaho Legislature to appropriate money for building more offices for lawmakers and staff. While the effort was unsuccessful, it would have required the Treasurer’s Office to move from its location on the first floor of the Statehouse, where it has been for more than 100 years.
According to the suit the two lawmakers filed against her in June 2019, Ellsworth, also a Republican, refused to comply with the Legislature’s authority. This, the suit claims, cut against a 2007 law reading, “The legislative department shall determine the use of the space on the first, third and fourth floors.”
The Idaho Republican Caucus released a statement on the ruling Monday that said: “Today’s decision makes it very clear, however, that ‘there is no constitutional or statutory provision which requires the State Treasurer’s office to be located in the Capitol building. … The location of the Treasurer’s office does not impact the Treasurer’s constitutional or statutory powers. The Idaho House Republican Caucus hopes that the Treasurer accepts the decision and abides by it, so that we all can move forward.”
David Leroy, Ellsworth’s lawyer, did not immediately return a call from the Idaho Press on Monday.