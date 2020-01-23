BOISE — Attorneys representing the Idaho Department of Correction’s director filed a motion last week to dismiss efforts by Ada County to hold the prison official in contempt of court for failing to remove people sentenced to state prison from the Ada County Jail within seven days of notification they’d been sentenced.
In the Jan. 16 motion, a deputy attorney general wrote holding Idaho Department of Correction Director Josh Tewalt in contempt of court was not the correct legal mechanism for securing the department’s compliance with the 1990 4th Judicial District court order.
That order, which was reaffirmed by the Idaho Supreme Court in 1991, required the state corrections department to remove people from the Ada County Jail within seven days of notification they’d been sentenced to prison or face a $250-per-day, per-prisoner fine.
The case had largely gone quiet until November, when Ada County filed a motion to hold Tewalt in contempt of court for not obeying that writ of mandate.
People sentenced to prison were routinely staying in the Ada County Jail for longer than seven days after the county notified the department of their sentencing, due to overcrowding in state prisons. On Wednesday, for instance, there were 94 people in the jail who had been sentenced to prison and 79 of them had been there for longer than seven days.
But holding Tewalt in contempt of court isn’t the correct way to proceed in the case, a deputy attorney general wrote.
“Contempt proceedings … are not appropriate for writ of mandate proceedings,” according to the deputy attorney general’s motion. “The Idaho Legislature has enacted a specific law, the Writ of Mandate Statute … establishing procedures and remedies for mandamus proceedings as permitted by the Idaho Constitution. Therefore, proceeding under the Writ of Mandate Statute is the appropriate mechanism for the enforcement of the writ.”
Thus, “Director Tewalt requests that the court dismiss (the) contempt motion.”
The new activity in the decades-old case comes as the Idaho Department of Correction eyes a new contract with private prison contractor CoreCivic that would allow the department to house more than 1,000 people at a prison in eastern Colorado.
That contract has not yet been officially approved, but the Idaho Board of Correction discussed it at a meeting on Wednesday. During that meeting, Tewalt told board members the out-of-state placement would help provide relief for county jails housing state-sentenced inmates.
A hearing in the case is scheduled for Feb. 6.