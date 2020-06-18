CALDWELL — A Canyon County judge ruled in favor of a group of homeowners who sought judicial review in the Board of Canyon County Commissioners' approval of a rezone for a 125-acre development.
The development was planned for the southwest corned of Karcher and Farmway roads in Canyon County. The developers, Karcher Farms LLC, aimed to build 74 homes on one-acre lots and use another 36 acres for commercial buildings.
The Planning and Zoning Commission denied all requests on Nov. 15, 2018, stating that the proposal did not meet the standards of review for the Comprehensive Plan Map Amendment and conditional rezone. The commission also noted that the Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho said the proposal “exceeds their growth forecast,” and the Canyon Highway District No. 4 said “the size and scope of the project is anticipated to have significant impacts on the existing and future traffic network.”
The city of Caldwell also objected to the proposal because of the inaccessibility to city sewer and water.
The commission also said a traffic study has been done but not approved by Idaho Transportation Department, because of traffic and access concerns. ITD, when concerns were address, did indicate it would give its approval of the project.
Despite these concerns, county commissioners overturned the Planning and Zoning decision and approved the rezone.
The concerned residents, who are part of the Westlake Homeowners Association in Caldwell, submitted a Request for Reconsideration letter, which the commissioners rejected, claiming it was invalid. The homeowners then filed a lawsuit to appeal the rezone.
On June 8, 3rd District Court Judge Duff McKee ruled in favor of the residents.
"The orders approving the developers' application and changing the comprehensive map and rezoning the property should be vacated and the matter should be remanded with direction to proceed with a reconsideration of issues as provided by statue and regulation," McKee wrote in the decision.
McKee found that the commissioners improperly ignored, or rejected the residents' Request for Reconsideration. He also found that the commissioners improperly limited the public comment that was heard in the final hearing on the rezone application. He said the commissioners should have opened the comments up in the final hearing for the entire proposal, not just for the additional conditions added to the project.
It was unclear Thursday what next steps the county or developers could take on the project, but McKee's decision vacates any changes to county zoning and its comprehensive plan, thus stopping the development.