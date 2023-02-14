Children Killed Mom Charged (copy)

Lori Vallow is seen outside the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony, Idaho, on, Aug. 16, 2022. She and her husband, Chad Daybell, are facing murder and conspiracy charges in the deaths of her two children and Daybell's late wife. 

 Tony Blakeslee/East Idaho News via AP, Pool

Originally published Feb. 14 on KTVB.COM.

The murder and conspiracy case against Lori Vallow remains on track to proceed to trial, now scheduled for April 3 in Ada County. Judge Steven Boyce on Monday filed a written order denying Vallow's motion to dismiss the case for lack of speedy trial.

