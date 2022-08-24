BOISE — A federal judge has partially enjoined Idaho’s abortion “trigger” law from being enforced while it’s challenged in court, but only as it applies to hospital emergency rooms where federal law requires emergency treatment.
U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill, in a 39-page ruling issued Wednesday evening, wrote that emergency-room physicians whose patients are suffering serious pregnancy complications face a “fast-moving, chaotic environment,” in which “the job is difficult enough as it is,” as they weigh the risk to the mother and fetus. “But once Idaho Code 18-622 goes into effect, the physician may well find herself facing the impossible task of attempting to simultaneously comply with both federal and state law,” the judge wrote.
“It is impossible to comply with both laws,” he found.
As a result, he wrote, “This woman, if she lives, potentially may have to live the remainder of her life with significant disabilities and chronic medical conditions as a result of her pregnancy complication. All because Idaho law prohibited the physician from performing the abortion.”
The trigger law makes all abortions in Idaho, at any stage of gestation, felonies for which a doctor could face two to five years in prison. It has no health exemption. The U.S. Department of Justice sued the state of Idaho – the first such challenge to a state trigger law since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June – charging that Idaho’s trigger law conflicts with the federal law requiring hospitals to provide emergency care to patients whose health is threatened.
Idaho’s trigger law, passed in 2020 and “triggered” to take effect only after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, is set to go into effect Thursday, 30 days after the judgment was issued in the high court’s case. Its only exceptions are that it allows doctors who are prosecuted to assert an affirmative defense in court if an abortion was performed in a case of rape or incest in which a police report was provided to the doctor, or to “prevent the death” of the pregnant patient from causes other than suicide.
“The physician cannot enjoy the benefit of this affirmative defense if she performed the abortion merely to prevent serious harm to the patient, rather than to save her life,” Winmill wrote in her ruling.
Idaho’s trigger law has no health exemption, which is the source of the legal dispute, as an emergency abortion to save a pregnant woman from severe health consequences wouldn’t be covered by the affirmative defense, only one to prevent her death. Also, Idaho’s law defines abortion so broadly that conditions like ectopic pregnancies, which can’t result in a live birth, are covered.
The federal law in question is the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, or EMTALA. The judge wrote, “During the pendency of this lawsuit, the State of Idaho will be enjoined from enforcing Idaho Code 18-622 to the extent that statute conflicts with EMTALA-mandated care.”
Because the judge’s ruling – and the federal government’s lawsuit – only covers hospitals subject to the federal emergency care law, Idaho’s trigger law still takes effect Thursday for all other situations in which an abortion could occur, including at a clinic or via medication.
The state argued that life-threatening pregnancy complications like ectopic pregnancy, in which a fetus implants outside the uterus and no live birth can result, aren’t abortions, so they’re not covered by the law. But during a hearing on Monday, both the Department of Justice and the judge noted the exact wording of the law, which Deputy Idaho Attorney General Brian Church conceded would cover an ectopic pregnancy if it threatens the woman’s health, but at that point, not her life.
Idaho law defines abortion as “the use of any means to intentionally terminate the clinically diagnosable pregnancy of a woman with knowledge that the termination by those means will, with reasonable likelihood, cause the death of the unborn child.”
Monte Stewart, the private attorney hired by the Idaho Legislature to provide arguments on its behalf in addition to the Idaho Attorney General’s defense of the law, stunned the court by arguing that the law would never be enforced, so its wording didn’t matter.
“In the real world, there’s no conflict,” Stewart said. He argued at length that no doctor would ever perform an abortion in an emergency situation except to prevent the death of the mother, and that no prosecutor would ever prosecute a doctor for doing so. He termed the law’s definitions, and its lack of a health exemption, “conceptual as opposed to the practical,” saying, “My clients are real-world, practical folks.”
Stewart also told the court, “Idaho is capable of many things, but it is not capable of producing now or in the future a prosecutor stupid enough to prosecute an ectopic pregnancy case.”
Winmill wrote in his ruling, “During oral argument, the State conceded that the procedure necessary to terminate an ectopic pregnancy is a criminal act, given the broad definitions used in Idaho’s criminal abortion statute.”
The judge addressed Stewart’s arguments in his ruling. “During oral argument, the Legislature acknowledged the ‘conceptual textual conflicts’” between the state and federal laws, “but entreated the Court to ignore the Idaho statute’s text and focus instead on ‘what happens in the real world.’”
He found that multiple declarations submitted by Idaho doctors showed that “the actual, ‘real-life’ experience of medical professionals in Idaho who regularly treat women in these situations” show that pregnant women can face serious and permanent health risks that sometimes require emergency abortions.
“If the law does not mean what it says, why have it at all?” the judge wrote.
“Neither the State nor the Legislature have convinced the Court that it is possible for healthcare workers to simultaneously comply with their obligations under EMTALA and Idaho statutory law,” Winmill wrote. “The state law must therefore yield to federal law to the extent of that conflict.”
