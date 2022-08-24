Federal Courthouse sign Boise generic full size (suitable for print)

BOISE — A federal judge has partially enjoined Idaho’s abortion “trigger” law from being enforced while it’s challenged in court, but only as it applies to hospital emergency rooms where federal law requires emergency treatment.

U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill, in a 39-page ruling issued Wednesday evening, wrote that emergency-room physicians whose patients are suffering serious pregnancy complications face a “fast-moving, chaotic environment,” in which “the job is difficult enough as it is,” as they weigh the risk to the mother and fetus. “But once Idaho Code 18-622 goes into effect, the physician may well find herself facing the impossible task of attempting to simultaneously comply with both federal and state law,” the judge wrote.

