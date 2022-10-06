vallow trial suspended

Lori Vallow is seen outside the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony, Idaho in August. Vallow’s trial on murder charges, scheduled for Jan. 9, 2023, has been suspended while her competency to stand trial is determined.

 Tony Blakeslee/East Idaho News via AP, Pool

BOISE — Judge Steven Boyce ordered that Lori Vallow Daybell’s trial be suspended until her “competency to stand trial can be determined,” and vacated her Jan. 9 trial date.

Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell are currently in custody in Idaho, facing charges in the deaths of her children, Tylee and JJ. Both Vallow Daybell and Daybell are also facing additional charges connected to the deaths of their late spouses.

