Daybell and Vallow

Chad Daybell, left, and Lori Vallow are set to be tried on murder charges in Ada County in April. 

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


ST. ANTHONY — An Idaho judge says a couple accused in a bizarre triple murder case will not be allowed to meet face-to-face to talk about strategy before they stand trial in April.

Attorneys for Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell presented several requests to 7th District Judge Steven Boyce during a motion hearing on Thursday, including that the trial be delayed until 2024 — a request from Daybell's attorneys — and that the death penalty be taken off the table — a request from Vallow's lawyers.

Recommended for you

Load comments