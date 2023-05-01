Lisa E Sanchez.jpg

Lisa Sánchez

A judge on Monday denied former Boise City Councilmember Lisa Sánchez's request for a preliminary injunction.

Wendy Olson, Sánchez’s lawyer, had asked the court to stop Boise’s city council from taking action without Sánchez and to direct the city to reinstate Sánchez. Sánchez lost her seat when she inadvertently moved out of her district at the end of 2022.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

