Ada County District Court Judge Lynn Norton ruled Friday that a group of nonprofits and schools can appeal a decision allowing Attorney General Raúl Labrador to continue with his civil investigative demands. The Idaho Supreme Court will decide whether to take the case.
BOISE — A group of nonprofits that are opposing civil subpoenas served by the Idaho Attorney General’s Office will get to move forward to appeal in their case, and further put off having to respond to the demands for information.
Ada County District Court Judge Lynn Norton had issued a preliminary decision allowing Attorney General Raúl Labrador to continue with civil investigative demands, a type of administrative subpoena which asked for a wide range of information related to an Idaho Department of Health and Welfare grant program that’s been under scrutiny. In her decision, she also narrowed the scope on the demand for some of the organizations that were served.
The group of more than 30 nonprofits and school districts, represented by attorney and former lawmaker Greg Chaney, asked the court to allow it to appeal this decision. The group is arguing the requests are overly broad and present an undue burden.
On Friday, Norton said she would allow the appeal to move forward. The state Supreme Court will decide whether it will take up the case.
In the meantime, the 18 organizations that had been given until May 17 to fulfill the civil investigative demands, or CIDs, will not have to comply until the state’s high court makes its decision.
In the initial court filing, Chaney had also argued that Labrador’s office didn’t have the authority to issue the demands, but the judge ruled that he did under the Idaho Charitable Assets Protect Act and the Idaho Charitable Solicitation Act.
The groups served CIDs, which included as many as 80 organizations, had applied for and received grants from the health department for after-school programing. The money had come from federal pandemic-relief funding and been appropriated by the state with the requirement that grants be awarded to programs serving school-aged children ages 5-13. Grants were awarded in 2021 and 2022.
Lawmakers this session questioned Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen about the use of the funds and if they went to programs that served children under 5, which would be in violation of the law.
This grant program is also at the center of an audit by the Legislative Services Office.
The attorney general began looking into the issue, and in March served groups who applied for the grant.
Among those served was Jeppesen and other department employees. Jeppesen and those employees filed a separate motion to end the demand, the Idaho Press previously reported.
Labrador previously told the Idaho Press that he intends to continue moving forward with the investigation and other organizations that aren’t a part of the legal battle have been complying with the civil demands.