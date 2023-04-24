Planned Parenthood and a group of physicians are arguing an opinion made public from Idaho’s chief legal officer saying that the state’s abortion laws prohibit referring patients out of state for abortions is having a chilling effect, even if the office later withdrew the opinion.
In a hearing held in district court on Monday, representatives of Attorney General Raúl Labrador said the opinion in question, issued March 27 to Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, doesn’t pose a threat because it has since been withdrawn and that the office wouldn’t have jurisdiction to enforce the law anyway.
Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky and two Idaho health care providers are suing for injunctive relief to stop enforcement under an opinion that Labrador signed, which states, “Idaho law prohibits an Idaho medical provider from either referring a woman across state lines to access abortion services or prescribing abortion pills for the woman to pick up across state lines.”
Planned Parenthood has asked for a temporary restraining order and injunctive relief to block this interpretation and application of Idaho law.
Labrador withdrew the Crane letter after learning that Crane had “improperly requested the opinion on behalf of a constituent who sought it to support a fundraising effort,” the attorney general office's motion to deny the injunction said.
“The withdrawal of that opinion should have ended any arguable legal controversy over the matter,” the motion states. “But it didn’t.”
Attorney Peter Neiman, on behalf of the plaintiffs, said in Monday’s hearing that while Labrador withdrew the opinion, he has not refuted its analysis or the interpretation in it, which still leaves health care providers uncertain as to whether they can provide out-of-state referrals for abortions.
“It should have been easy for the attorney general to renounce that premise, but he hasn’t,” Neiman said before Judge Lynn Winmill. “He’s chosen over and over again not to do that.”
Neiman said that because the letter came from the state’s chief legal office, the letter carries weight and may lead to prosecutors pursuing doctors who provide these referrals.
“This is not a small thing when an attorney general issues a letter like this,” Neiman said, “and that kind of formal statement quite naturally chilled my clients.”
Lincoln Wilson, chief of civil litigation and constitutional defense in the attorney general’s office, argued that the letter doesn’t carry any weight or threat being alleged in the lawsuit. Wilson said the letter was not an official written opinion issued by the office, but rather a response to a legal inquiry from a state lawmaker that was protected by attorney-client privilege, and thus wouldn’t have been made public had Crane not shared it with his constituent.
Wilson said that because the opinion has been withdrawn, the office doesn’t officially have a stance on this matter. Winmill questioned Wilson about this, asking if he signed a letter under his official letterhead, wouldn't it reflect the opinion of the office.
Wilson said because the letter was deemed void and withdrawn, it is essentially disavowed.
A spokesperson for the attorney general’s office told the Idaho Press that after the analysis was issued, the Legislature passed HB 374, which clarified abortion definitions and exceptions that the letter addressed.
“After the analysis was issued, HB374 was introduced to amend Idaho’s laws concerning the legal definition and proscription of abortion that my analysis summarily addressed,” the office wrote in an emailed statement. “The law was enacted and the amendment of the existing statute by HB374 vitiates the ‘question of law’ rendering the letter void.”
Wilson also said that sharing the letter was an abuse of the process and the letter itself didn’t threaten to prosecute, which the attorney general wouldn't have jurisdiction to do under the abortion law.
“If the attorney general doesn’t have any ability to enforce it, then his opinion is just a legal opinion in a vacuum that doesn’t have any possibility of harming them,” Wilson said.
St. Luke’s Health System, represented by Wendy Olson, filed an amicus brief in the case in support of the injunction.
“Idaho health care providers need some certainty on whether they can continue to provide out-of-state referrals, so their patients can obtain the appropriate standard care on essential reproductive health matters,” Olson said in the hearing. An amicus brief allows those not party to the case but have a strong interest in the subject to provide more information or expertise.
Olson said the letter was having a chilling effect on health care providers and was contributing to Idaho becoming a less desirable place for physicians to practice, especially OB-GYNs.
“I think it stands to reason that this interpretation, as a chief law enforcement officer of the state, even withdrawn, will serve as a further impetus for people to leave the state and, significantly, it will deter other health care providers from coming in,” Olson said.
After the hearing, Catherine Peyton Humphreville, representing Planned Parenthood, said they are hopeful the judge will rule in the plaintiff’s favor based on his comments, which indicated Winmill thought there was good standing to bring the suit.
Winmill said that based on the court filings he read, the letter and the lack of disavowal of its legal analysis, it would seem, “at first brush to create genuine fear among physicians that their past and intended future conduct of referring patients to out-of-state clients for an abortion would create a well-founded fear that they may lose their licensure and face criminal prosecution.”
Winmill said he had not made his decision and gave the attorney general’s office until Thursday at 5 p.m. to file response to the amicus briefs filed in favor of the injunction. He also said that amicus briefs filed by out-of-state attorneys general would need to have in-state legal representation to be considered, and he provided the same Thursday deadline to accomplish this.
Colleen Smith, of the ACLU of Idaho, told reporters that a decision may come soon after this.
The attorney general’s office declined to comment on pending litigation.