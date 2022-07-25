Aaron von Ehlinger trial day 3

Former Idaho State Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger testifies on his own behalf during day three of his rape trial at the Ada County Courthouse in April.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Originally published July 25 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

Fourth District Judge Michael Reardon granted a request Monday to delay sentencing on a felony rape charge against former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger pending his motion for a new trial or acquittal in the case.

