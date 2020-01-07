BOISE — A magistrate judge in Ada County on Monday ruled there is enough evidence to move forward in the case of a Boise home personal-care aide accused of causing his charge’s death by leaving him in scalding bathwater in May.
Omar Hamadi, 24, is charged with abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult. The charge stems from the death of Benjamin Reed, 38, who lived with Huntington’s disease and required extensive in-home care throughout the day. Hamadi, who worked for Boise home health care company A Caring Hand, had been working as Reed's caregiver for about a month.
Prosecutors say on May 16, Hamadi drew a bath for Reed at his home in the 1700 block of Boise’s Joyce Lane and put him in the water, which was scalding.
Although paramedics responded and tried to treat him, Reed died May 27 at a burn-trauma unit in Salt Lake City. Prosecutors say Hamadi committed the crime by putting Reed in the hot bath and leaving him there.
At Hamadi’s preliminary hearing on Monday — during which Magistrate Judge Russell Comstock determined there was probable cause to believe Hamadi committed the crime — Reed’s roommate, Joe Ribich, said he’d turned the hot water heater down that morning before he left for work at 8:30 a.m.
Ribich had known Reed for years, and while he wasn’t officially a caregiver, he did care for Reed often. Reed needed help walking, eating, and bathing, and could barely speak. In court, Ribich said he and Reed were two of four men who lived in the house, and had for years.
Ribich said the house’s residents kept the water temperature warm because four people lived in the house, and because Reed was showered and bathed multiple times a day. The night before Reed was scalded, Ribich said, they’d used the hot water heater, which he said only had general readings and not specific temperatures, to “fill up a hot tub.”
“And I did notice (that morning) it was up, or hotter than normal, because of the 300 gallons that ran through it overnight,” Ribich said.
Ribich said he told Hamadi he’d turned the water temperature down, but told him it would still be hot.
Hamadi later told Boise Police Detective John Lau that, on that day, Reed indicated he needed to go to the bathroom, Lau said in court Monday.
Hamadi told the detective he took Reed to the house’s upstairs bathroom, then left him in the bathroom. He told the detective he went downstairs briefly, heard Reed crying out upstairs, ran to the bathroom, and saw Reed in the shower.
However, officers recovered video footage shot that day in the house’s living room and prosecutors played the footage in court Monday.
“The video showed differently,” Lau said. “The video showed that (Hamadi) was upstairs with Reed while the water was running. Hamadi was coercing Reed to get into the bathtub, (saying) that he had to take a shower.”
In the video, Hamadi can be heard talking to Reed in a loud voice, ordering him upstairs and into the shower.
“You got to take a shower, you smell like (expletive),” he says at one point during the 20-minute recording.
Reed can also be heard crying out at various points in the video.
Lau, who spoke with Hamadi more than once throughout the course of the investigation, noted inconsistencies with various details in the former caregiver’s story, such as Reed’s position in the bathtub when Hamadi entered the room.
Tanner Stellmon, the case’s prosecutor, reminded Judge Comstock that Hamadi was contractually obligated to provide care for Reed by bathing him and assisting him in the bathroom. By failing to do so, Stellmon said, he’d committed the felony crime of abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult.
“It required no more than just a check with his hand of the water temperature to determine that it was too hot,” Stellmon said. “He either allowed … or put Mr. Reed into scalding hot water in violation of his edicts as a contracted in-home health care worker.”
Edwina Elcox, Hamadi’s attorney, argued there was no evidence Reed’s death had been anything other than an accident.
“So I think it is clear from all of the testimony here today that this was not — even in the worst-case scenario — that this was not intentional whatsoever,” Elcox said. “In fact, Detective Lau specified that this was his concern, was negligence. This was truly an awful and tragic accident.”
Still, Comstock found there was enough evidence to move the case forward. Hamadi is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 15. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.
Niki Forbing-Orr, spokeswoman for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, previously confirmed to the Idaho Press that A Caring Hand is undergoing an audit as a result of Reed’s death.
"The audit for A Caring Hand identified some deficiencies," Forbing-Orr wrote in an email Tuesday. "The agency was placed on a corrective action plan and an action was taken against their Medicaid provider agreement of limiting the provider from accepting new clients. As of last month, that action was lifted when the provider satisfactorily demonstrated they had fixed the issues and is now using processes to prevent those deficiencies from happening again. The provider was very receptive to the findings and worked to remediate the issues quickly."
However, the audit would not stop A Caring Hand from providing for private-paying customers, according to Forbing-Orr.
A Caring Hand Administrator Jennifer Flowers told the Idaho Press on Tuesday she’d been advised by her lawyer not to comment on Hamadi’s case.