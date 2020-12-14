BOISE — An Ada County district judge dismissed Ada County Highway District Commissioner Rebecca Arnold's appeal of the recount in her race against Alexis Pickering.
The initial Nov. 3 results showed 15,735 votes for Pickering and 15,733 votes for Arnold, a two-vote difference. The recount results show 15,745 votes for Pickering and 15,741 votes for Arnold, a four-vote difference.
In her appeal, Arnold, a 16-year incumbent, argued that two ballots were improperly counted. Arnold also requested an explanation for why 31 “unexplained” absentee ballots appeared during the recount, and is asking the judge to remedy the situation by ordering a hand recount or dismissing those ballots.
Arnold’s attorney, Boise-based David Leroy, said Arnold was concerned the 31 absentee ballots might have been counted twice, and with the razor-thin margins of the race, a hand recount was needed.
In her affidavit, Arnold says that two votes that the vote-counting machine could not read were not allowed to be duplicated and added to the count to be properly read.
