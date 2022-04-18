State Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, listens as an alleged victim, identified as Jane Doe, offers testimony during a hearing before the Idaho Ethics and House Policy Committee in the Lincoln Auditorium at the Idaho Capitol building in Boise on April 28, 2021.
BOISE — A judge has denied a motion filed by the defense of former state representative Aaron von Ehlinger to postpone the date of his rape trial.
Von Ehlinger's trial will proceed on April 26 at 8:30 a.m. in the Ada County Courthouse.
Von Ehlinger, who has pleaded innocent to felony charges, was accused in 2021 of raping a 19-year-old intern who worked in the Statehouse.
The motion to reschedule the court date was filed earlier this month by von Ehlinger's attorney, Jon Cox.
In the pre-trial conference on Monday, Cox told presiding Judge Michael Reardon that there were conflicts in his calendar regarding the April 26 trial, as well as the current case backlog within the courts, which is why the defense wanted to delay the trial date.
"This case has not been hanging around as long as other cases have been," Cox told the judge.
Cox said he never came to a conclusive day to postpone the trial, but said he looked into dates as far out as October.
Von Ehlinger also waived his right to a speedy trial, according to Cox.
However, Reardon denied the motion. He said the backlog that people are concerned about will continue to grow by postponing certain cases.
"I have come to the conclusion that those dates were set after the date in this case was set. So, those dates were set with full knowledge of the obligation of a trial date on this case," Reardon said. "I can't find good cause and I'm going to deny the motion to continue trial."
The defense cannot appeal the motion, according to a lawyer who represents Jane Doe, the alleged victim, in her civil cases.
Some of von Ehlinger's colleagues in the Legislature last year voted to suspend him from the House over conduct unbecoming of a representative regarding the matter and his conduct with other women within the Statehouse, but he later resigned.
Von Ehlinger faces two felony charges, one count of rape and one count of forcible penetration by use of a foreign object. He could face up to life in prison if he is convicted.