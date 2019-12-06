BOISE — In a decision dated to Thursday, a judge ruled that a lawsuit attempting to oust Idaho's treasurer from the first floor of the Idaho State Capitol can move forward.
Fourth District Court Judge Nancy Baskin denied a motion from state Treasurer Julie Ellsworth to dismiss a lawsuit filed against her by House Speaker Scott Bedke and Senate Pro Tem Brent Hill.
In June, Bedke and Hill, in their official capacity as lawmakers, sued Ellsworth to require the Treasurer’s Office to move from the first floor of the Statehouse, where it has been for more than a century. The lawmakers pointed to a state law giving the Legislature control of the Capitol's first floor.
The suit has its origins in an effort by the Idaho Legislature earlier this year to appropriate money to build more offices for lawmakers and staff.
In August, Ellsworth’s attorney, David Leroy, had filed a motion to dismiss the case. Attorneys argued on the motion in October. Baskin took the motion under advisement and issued a written decision Thursday denying Ellsworth's motion to dismiss the case.
In the decision, Baskin struck down one of Leroy’s main arguments: that the lawsuit violated the doctrine of separation of powers.
The Treasurer’s Office, Leroy had said in court, is a function of the executive branch, and, according to Article 4, Section 1 of the Idaho Constitution, “(Executive officers’) official office shall be located in the county where the seat of government is located, there they shall keep the public records, books and papers.”
Baskin, however, noted Hill and Bedke are not trying to tell Ellsworth where she must locate her office.
“The Plaintiffs are not seeking to tell the Defendant from where she must discharge her duties,” Baskin wrote in Thursday's decision. “Instead, the Plaintiffs seek to tell the Defendant she may not discharge her duties from defined space statutorily placed under the control of the Legislative Department.”
The judge went on to write, “This is not a case in which the legislature is seeking to usurp powers or functions held by the Treasurer explicitly.”
Baskin was likewise unconvinced by Leroy’s argument that Bedke and Hill did not have standing to bring the case themselves, and thus needed a vote from the Idaho Legislature to file the lawsuit. Baskin noted the statute requires the speaker of the House and the Senate pro tem, ultimately, to decide how space is allocated on the first floor of the Capitol.
“In this case, the Plaintiffs are not merely two individual legislators seeking to remedy some hypothetical or dispersed right of the Legislature as a whole,” Baskin wrote. “The statute provides clear delegation of power to the Plaintiffs, which they sought to exercise. The use of the space at issue may belong to the legislative department as a whole, but the decision of how to allocate the space belongs to the Plaintiffs.”
Both sides reacted to the ruling on Friday.
“Judge Nancy Baskin made it clear in her decision that everything the Treasurer claimed in her motion to dismiss was totally without merit,” Bedke said in a prepared statement issued by the Idaho House Republican Caucus. “We now hope that she, as Treasurer, will re-prioritize her use of the treasury and stop interfering with the law.”
In a statement also issued Friday, Leroy described the motion to dismiss the lawsuit as an attempt to “avoid mounting litigation expenses” and said that effort had been “frustrated” by Baskin’s ruling.
“To us, it is absurd to spend ten million dollars on reconstructing part time legislator offices in a time of budget-cutting,” Leroy wrote. “Treasurer Ellsworth must now defend both her century-old space and vital constitutional functions before the court through a full trial process, unless the Legislature voluntarily dismisses the action. Certainly, some fiscal watchdogs will advocate that when the next session commences this January.”
Baskin assigned a scheduling conference for the case on Dec. 19, about six months after the lawsuit was filed.