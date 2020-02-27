CALDWELL — The defense attorney for a Nampa man accused of helping rob a 16-year-old boy, who was killed hours later, in September 2018 submitted a motion Thursday asking the judge for a mistrial, but it was denied.
Ken Stringfield told 3rd District Judge Andrea Courtney he believed his client, Jose Manuel Menchaca, wasn’t receiving a fair trial. Stringfield’s argument centered on a witness mentioning the death of Roberto Gomez, who was shot multiple times at the intersection of 11th Avenue North and Powell Avenue in Nampa on Sept. 25, 2018 — the same date and location of the robbery. Ultimately, Juan Manuel Menchaca Olvera, Menchaca’s nephew, was convicted in October 2019 of killing and robbing Gomez.
For the purpose of Menchaca’s trial, who is only charged in relation to the robbery, the subsequent homicide was not allowed to be discussed per an earlier motion submitted by Stringfield. Courtney granted it last summer to ensure the jury wasn’t confused or prejudiced in any way; only the robbery could be explored when it came time for trial. Other excluded topics included gang involvement and calling Gomez a victim.
On Thursday, the third day of Menchaca’s trial, the woman told Canyon County Deputy Prosecutor Kara Przybos she had been with Gomez before the alleged robbery almost a year and a half ago. But she had trouble remembering what all happened because of the length of time that had passed since the incident, as well as the trauma stemming from that day.
“I mean it was a crappy situation. I lost a friend; I try not to remember it,” the woman said.
Przybos stopped the woman before she could elaborate further on Gomez’s death. She then asked Courtney if they could discuss what had just happened outside the presence of the jury. The judge agreed.
During this meeting, Przybos told Courtney she wasn’t able to debrief the woman on the earlier, pretrial motion, which eliminated the discussion of the subsequent homicide, before she took the stand. She added the woman was being held in an out-of-county jail, making communication more difficult.
“I don’t think you said (anything about the murder) yet, but you were getting close,” Pryzbos told the witness.
Because of her statement, Stringfield said, the jury could be prejudiced toward Menchaca and think the woman’s comments imply guilt.
In addition to this, Stringfield believed the in-depth coverage of the trial in the Idaho Press might be seen by the jury or someone close to them, who then might attempt to discuss the matter with the juror.
Courtney ruled against the defense’s motion for a mistrial.
“The court doesn’t not believe that her statement deprives the defendant (Menchaca) of a fair trial,” Courtney said. “As for the newspaper article, the jury has been instructed from the outset that it is not to look up any matters relating to this case. … At this point, there has been no evidence that any juror has disregarded that.”
After this decision, the jury returned to the courtroom, and were told that “any statement that are made by witnesses that are unsupported by evidence presented in this court are to be disregarded.”
Przybos then concluded her questioning of the woman, who was the State’s last witness.
The trial will continue at 8:30 a.m. Friday in the Canyon County Courthouse. If convicted, Menchaca faces the possibility of up to life in prison for the charge of aiding and abetting a robbery.