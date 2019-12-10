The Meridian Seventh-day Adventist church will present "Journey to Bethlehem," a living nativity, on Dec. 13, 14 and 15. Tours will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and the events will take place at 1855 N. Black Cat Road in Meridian.
The production includes shepherds and angels, beggars and wise men and baby Jesus. The Gem State Academy Bell Ringers and Chorale will be featured on Friday, Dec. 13, and Clyde the camel will be there on Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15.
The event is family friendly and free. You can bring donations of non-perishable food for the Meridian Food Bank at the events.