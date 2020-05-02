BOISE — Paulette Jordan and Jim Vandermaas, the two candidates facing off for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate, both painted themselves as the best qualified to take on GOP Sen. Jim Risch during the first installment of the “Idaho Debates” on Idaho Public Television.
“All of my campaigning has been inside the state, focused on my voters and not trying to promote any national image,” declared Vandermaas, a retired police dispatcher, communications specialist, firefighter, paramedic and telecommunications company owner, in the program that aired statewide on Friday night.
Vandermaas ran unsuccessfully in the Democratic primary for the 1st District congressional seat in 2018, losing to Cristina McNeil.
“I’m an indigenous woman not afraid to stand up and advocate for the people of Idaho,” said Jordan, a member of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, former state legislator and the 2018 Democratic nominee for governor. “My legislative service and the extensive time spent on the road in 2018 have given me a broad view of the many ways Idahoans’ voices are not being heard.”
She said, “I truly believe I’m the only one of the people in this race with enough fortitude and support to unseat Sen. Jim Risch.”
Risch is unopposed in the GOP primary; the winner of the Jordan-Vandermaas contest will face him in the November election, along with Constitution Party hopeful Ray Writz and independent Natalie Fleming.
The Idaho Debates took an unusual format for this year’s primary election races, due to the coronavirus. “As with everything this year, we had to change our formats to allow for social distancing,” said moderator Melissa Davlin of Idaho Public Television.
Both candidates responded through remote videoconferencing, separately, to a series of eight identical questions from Davlin; their answers were then spliced together to allow viewers to compare them.
The two found the most common ground on a question about federal land management; both spoke out against state takeover of federal public lands, saying such a move would be cost-prohibitive for states.
Both also were critical of the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vandermaas accused Risch of “covering the administration as opposed to trying to protect the people of the state of Idaho.”
“It should be noted … that there was a pandemic infrastructure to help us in (an) early warning system built by both Bush and Obama,” he said, “and (it) was dismantled by this administration, and Sen. Risch just allowed that to happen.”
Jordan said, “When a pandemic strikes, it is primarily because decisions were made without using data to assess the risk of an outbreak turning into a pandemic. And when we don’t have data, we must use an abundance of caution to protect public health. Those countries which isolated themselves first did the best in terms of limiting hospital system overload and death.”
She also decried federal coronavirus relief legislation as “mainly a corporate bailout with hidden tax breaks for millionaires.”
Both candidates also urged a stronger federal role in combating climate change.
“Legislation to mitigate climate change can be crafted,” Jordan said. “Tribal governments have been leaders in best practices on this issue, policies like cap-and-trade plans or carbon fees are some solutions that have been proposed, and this crisis requires legislative and executive branches working in tandem to address this very real issue.”
Vandermaas called for the United States to “get back into the Paris accord, to start working more aggressively to not only join, but increase the effectiveness of that coalition and become a much stronger partner.”
“There are so many things we can do to mitigate,” he said. “As far as encouraging education in solar, thermal and other alternate energy sources, and also making sure that the government can help with tax breaks and funding of certain alternate energy sectors so that these industries can start to flourish.”
Throughout her answers, Jordan called for a “people-first approach,” which she said would improve policies in areas ranging from immigration to health care.
Vandermaas stressed his commitment to public service, saying, “For 40 years, I’ve held true to these values by serving my community, working for the police, as a fireman, paramedic, small business owner, just a long history of public service and as a father.”
Jordan announced that she and her campaign team are organizing a “dance-a-thon charity fundraiser” on Instagram for COVID-19 relief on May 9.
“Where I come from, being a leader of the people is a humble experience,” she said. “People don’t seek the highest positions for power. They do it because they know they are strong enough to put the people first.”
The full half-hour program can be viewed online at idahoptv.org/shows/idahodebates.