We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
Due to circumstances beyond our control, we are experiencing delivery issues. We appreciate your support and are working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.
In the meantime, you may access our eedition here.
Nick Jonas, from left, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers, perform at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
The requirement will be in effect for anyone who attends the group's Sept. 2 show at the Ford Idaho Center. Additional details about the requirement will be sent out to those who have already purchased a ticket.
"Thank you all for understanding. We want everyone to be protected and be able to enjoy these memories we've waited so long to make again," the Jonas Brothers posted. "We love you! Stay safe and get vaccinated if you can!! See you soon."
Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling clarified on Tuesday evening that while the City of Nampa does own the Ford Idaho Center and Nampa Civic Center, both venues are privately managed by Spectra Venue Management.
According to Kling, any requirements for vaccination proof or proof of a negative test are made by event organizers and not the City of Nampa or Spectra Venue Management.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
"We are excited to see events return to the Ford Idaho Center. While the City of Nampa does not require masks or vaccines, we respect the artists' rights as they bring events to our community," she said in a statement.