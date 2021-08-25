2021 Billboard Music Awards

Nick Jonas, from left, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers, perform at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. 

 AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Originally published Aug. 24 on KTVB.COM.

The Jonas Brothers are the latest entertainers to make vaccines or a negative COVID-19 test a requirement for their show.

The band on Monday announced via Instagram that their tour beginning Aug. 27 will require anyone at their shows to have proof of vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours of the concert.

The performers wrote that the requirement is the "best thing we can do for our fans, our hard working crew, and the communities we're visiting."

The requirement will be in effect for anyone who attends the group's Sept. 2 show at the Ford Idaho Center. Additional details about the requirement will be sent out to those who have already purchased a ticket.

Treefort Music Fest and Boise Pride Festival both announced earlier this month that vaccination or a negative COVID test will be required to attend those events as well.

"Thank you all for understanding. We want everyone to be protected and be able to enjoy these memories we've waited so long to make again," the Jonas Brothers posted. "We love you! Stay safe and get vaccinated if you can!! See you soon."

Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling clarified on Tuesday evening that while the City of Nampa does own the Ford Idaho Center and Nampa Civic Center, both venues are privately managed by Spectra Venue Management.

According to Kling, any requirements for vaccination proof or proof of a negative test are made by event organizers and not the City of Nampa or Spectra Venue Management.

"We are excited to see events return to the Ford Idaho Center. While the City of Nampa does not require masks or vaccines, we respect the artists' rights as they bring events to our community," she said in a statement.

More information on the Jonas Brothers' Nampa concert is available at fordidahocenter.com.

