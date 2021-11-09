CALDWELL — Caldwell City Councilman John McGee has requested to withdraw from the Caldwell mayoral runoff election. McGee on Monday petitioned Idaho's district court to declare the race uncontested.
McGee finished second in last week's mayoral election after tallying 1,075 votes, or 22%. Fellow City Councilman Jarom Wagoner collected 2,236 votes, or 47%. That was less than the majority required to avoid a runoff election per Caldwell city code, which mandates a runoff between the top two candidates if one does not collect more than 50% of votes.
The runoff election is scheduled for Nov. 30.
But McGee hopes to withdraw and save taxpayers the expense, said his attorney, Idaho Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell.
"John feels strongly that the voice of the voters was expressed the first time around, that Jarom's percentage of the vote was decisive," Chaney told the Idaho Press in a phone interview Tuesday. "It's John's desire…that we not create a taxpayer expense unnecessarily."
A phone call placed to McGee seeking comment was not immediately returned.
Legal questions remain, however, Chaney said. There is no explicit avenue in state code for McGee to withdraw at this point in the race, he said.
McGee filed a civil suit asking Southworth to intervene. The suit lists as defendants Canyon County Clerk Chris Yamamoto and Caldwell City Clerk Debbie Geyer. Chaney noted, the suit is "not adversarial" but rather was the quickest way toward a resolution.
