BOISE — The Idaho Workforce Development Council approved more than $1 million in job training grants to Idaho companies and universities, which could help address the state's skills gap.
The Idaho Workforce Development Council was established as an independent office under the governor's office in 2017, according to its website. The awards are from the Council’s Workforce Development Training Fund, generated by a 3% offset of the Idaho Unemployment insurance tax, according to a news release.
“Idaho Workforce Training Fund grants play a key role in addressing Idaho’s skills gap, and assist employer efforts to grow and provide their employees with new skills critical to operations,” Workforce Development Council Executive Director Wendi Secrist said in the release.
Many jobs require education or training between a high school diploma and a four-year degree, according to the National Skills Coalition.
In Idaho, 53% of 2018 jobs fell into this category, according to the Skills Coalition’s Idaho Skills Mismatch Fact Sheet. But only 49% of 2018 workers had skills training, according to the fact sheet.
The grants and training will target high-paying jobs across the state, with average wages among the recipients ranging from $30 to $45 per hour, the release said.
Some job skills are changing, in the wake of the pandemic. The Workforce Development Council awarded Boise State University $292,000 for training 480 nursing graduates and “at least 525 nurses pivoting to virtual patient health care.”
“We do need telehealth. It needs to be integrated more,” BSU Associate Divisional Dean and Chief Nurse Administrator Jayne Josephsen said. “That could be the one positive thing out of all this pandemic is that telehealth has been shown to be an effective way to deliver health care for people who can’t come in.”
The grant will include two big components, Josephsen said, a continuing education unit for practicing nurses and integrating telehealth training into the student curriculum.
"Training for it is important because it’s different. Delivering care face to face is different than delivering care virtually,” she said. “So, for example, if I was a nurse and I was seeing a patient face-to-face and I had a question about what the temperature of someone's skin was, I could touch their skin.”
In a virtual appointment, for example, a nurse couldn’t touch the skin and would need to have learned things like new techniques of assessment.
One company, Western States Equipment Co., received a $946,000 grant to train 431 current staff and 110 new employees.
In 2012, NPR reported the company had started its own 10-week training program and Western States estimated it would face a worker shortage of 35-50 people over the following five years. NPR said the company received $60,000 through the Idaho Department of Labor’s workforce training grant fund.
Western States’ internal training program helps it deal with a technician shortage, Vice President of Human Resources and Safety Dusti Swinney said.
The current grant will mainly go to technician training, Swinney said, but there’s also leadership development training and a sales academy.
“A large majority of our particular employees are working on machines and a lot of them will start entering the workforce directly out of high school and so that’s where probably the biggest skill gap is,” Swinney said. “There’s a technician shortage across the United States but there’s also a technician shortage in Idaho.”
The opportunity to close the skill gap is training students coming directly out of high school to be technicians, she said, or training people making a career change to be technicians.
One Nampa-based company, House of Design LLC, also is in need of skilled workers. House of Design provides automated solutions for its customers by utilizing software, robotics, machine vision and AI learning to solve its customers' needs.
The company was awarded $263,000 to train 88 existing employees and 30 new employees, the release said.
“Robotics isn’t something that you typically see a lot of experience in in the valley. A lot of the colleges are actually just developing robotics programming courses,” HR Generalist Jessica Anderson said. “It’s pretty hard to find that level of experience, locally at least.”
House of Design has utilized a previous grant before for training, but now has more employees. The grant would help train the expanded workforce.
“It's very exciting to be able to have that funded,” Anderson said. “It’s a game changer, really.”