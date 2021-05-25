BOISE — A multi-employer job fair will take place Thursday in Boise.
The job fair, which will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Hampton Inn - Boise Spectrum, 7499 W. Overland Road. Representatives from several industries are looking to fill vacancies, an Idaho Department of Labor news release said. The Hampton Inn itself will be an employer at the fair, the release said.
“Job seekers should bring resumes, be ready to speak about their related skills and qualifications with employers, and have all the information needed to fill out job applications,” the release said.
Other Treasure Valley employers participating include hotels such as the Hilton Garden Inn and medical centers such as Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and West Valley Medical Center.
Ada County also will be participating, along with AT&T, Amazon, Boise Co-Op, Guerdon, Hayden Beverage and more, the release said.
Open positions include production operators, assembly workers, customer service representatives, retail sales, hospitality workers, direct support professionals, health care workers and route drivers.
Recently, businesses nationwide have reported a shortage of workers. Some businesses, in response, have raised wages.
TalentFill President Kiera Berghof said the Nampa-based construction company Autovol has been competitive, which has helped the company during the worker shortage. TalentFill is the preferred staffing vendor for Autovol, and will be participating in the job fair.
Autovol starts workers at $17 an hour. There are about 40 positions open right now, she said, mostly in manufacturing and production.
Berghof said she has seen a labor shortage and difficulty hiring. She said even with the COVID-19 pandemic, there was not the same kind of shortage last year.
“Now that we’ve got these major box stores as well as pandemic, it’s definitely tough to fill positions,” Berghof said. “When you are a major box store or corporation coming into the Boise, Idaho, area, you’re typically able to offer higher wages than what is currently happening within the market.”