JFAC Meeting

Members gather during a meeting of the Joint Finance Appropriations Committee on March 14 at the Idaho Capitol in Boise. 

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — The budget writers of the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee voted Tuesday to accept the last distribution of a federal grant for child care providers.

However, the funding will be distributed by the Department of Labor rather than the Department of Health and Welfare over concerns that the health department distributed federal funds to some ineligible providers in a different grant program.

Recommended for you

Load comments