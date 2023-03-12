BPD Grad 2.24.22_11.jpg (copy)

New officers listen to a speaker during Boise Police Department’s academy graduation in February 2022.

 Photo by Jim Max / For the Idaho Press

The Idaho Peace Officers Standards and Training agency may not receive some of the funding it requested following a vote by the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee.

Members of JFAC voted to give the agency $550,000 from the general fund, about half of what it requested in a one-time ask, at the committee’s March 3 meeting. The funds still have to be approved by the Senate, House, and governor, but unless one of the chambers sends it back to JFAC for changes, it would be approved as-is.

