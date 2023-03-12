The Idaho Peace Officers Standards and Training agency may not receive some of the funding it requested following a vote by the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee.
Members of JFAC voted to give the agency $550,000 from the general fund, about half of what it requested in a one-time ask, at the committee’s March 3 meeting. The funds still have to be approved by the Senate, House, and governor, but unless one of the chambers sends it back to JFAC for changes, it would be approved as-is.
Idaho POST offers academies to police officers from departments across the state. The agency had requested a one-time transfer of $1.1 million from the state’s general fund to POST’s fund, an amount also recommended by the governor’s office. The purpose of the money was to alleviate a revenue shortfall the agency faces. Half of the money was for fiscal year 2023, which concludes at the end of June; half was for fiscal year 2024, beginning in July.
Rep. Britt Raybould, R-Rexburg, moved to transfer the lesser amount, saying that while the committee wants to help the agency get through the rest of the fiscal year, they would rather address future gaps in funding in January 2024.
Brad Johnson, the agency’s division administrator, said the agency has faced inflationary costs, such as the cost of fuel and housing for trainees, that they could not have anticipated when its budget was made. It is the reason the agency had to cancel several training academies this spring, he told the Idaho Press by phone Friday.
“My concern is that the state budgeting process is not that agile,” Johnson said, “that if we do come up short, there’s just not time for the legislature to provide us additional funding in time to make a difference if we have to make cuts towards the latter part of the next fiscal year.”
The agency receives funding from fines and fees, as well as distributions from the state’s liquor fund, according to the meeting agenda. Receiving a portion of the liquor fund money is new as of the current fiscal year. At the JFAC meeting, Raybould said the committee would like an entire year’s worth of information on how money from the liquor fund goes into POST’s dedicated fund before determining any adjustments.
“We felt like we needed to give the legislation from last year time to prove itself, and then we could make an assessment going forward as to the best way to address (any shortfalls) as opposed to presumptively going ahead and putting in general fund dollars for the next fiscal year,” Raybould said.
Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, said the place to address long term funding shortfalls is during the budget-making process.
“It’s a classic fiscal mistake to fund an ongoing need with one-time funds,” Horman said by phone on Friday. “I think that was our concern about doing it on a cash transfer basis is that it’s one-time.”