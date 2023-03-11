Capitol Building (winter)

The Idaho State Capitol building can be seen through the trees of Cecil D. Andrus Park in downtown Boise on Jan. 17. 

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Originally published March 9 on IdahoEdNews.org.

Legislative budget-writers approved a spending plan for higher education — and basically followed Gov. Brad Little’s playbook.

