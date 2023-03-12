For Rent Sign

A car rolls past a “For Rent” sign standing along a roadway in an Eagle subdivision on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. 

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Originally published March 10 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

The Idaho Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee signed off on a $32 million supplemental funding request for emergency rental assistance on Friday after children’s advocacy groups spent weeks advocating for the funding.

