BOISE — A nonstop flight from Boise to New York City is coming this summer.
JetBlue, the New York-based airline, is connecting Boise to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport with a seasonal, redeye flight, starting July 2. The service — the first JetBlue flight in Boise — will allow passengers to depart Boise just before midnight and arrive in New York City at 6:30 a.m.
“With travelers looking for unique destinations where they can truly escape and enjoy the outdoors, Boise is an ideal destination to add to our route map this summer,” said Andrea Lusso, vice president network planning at JetBlue, in a news release. “At the same time, Boise service further diversifies JetBlue’s flying and introduces the only nonstop service between Idaho’s capital and our customer bases in the Northeast.”
It will be the first time the Boise Airport has had nonstop service to a New York City airport. The route will become the Boise Airport’s longest flight and furthest east. It's the 23rd nonstop destination offered by eight different commercial airlines at the Boise Airport.
“JetBlue is an established and well-respected company, we are thrilled to welcome the airline to Boise and build a strong partnership together,” said Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp in the release. “Nonstop service to New York City is something our community has been asking for, and it has been a goal of mine for several years. I’m very optimistic that this route will be successful for JetBlue and our travelers.”
Return flights are scheduled to depart New York at 7:15 p.m. EST and arrive in Boise at 11:01 p.m. MST.
JetBlue will use a 150- to 162-seat Airbus A320 plane. The service will operate four weekly flights on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. The summer seasonal flight is scheduled through Sept. 6, however that schedule could be extended depending on the success of the route.